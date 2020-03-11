Gordon D. Hendrickson (The Grouch) passed away at the young age of 78, at his home on Feb. 23, 2020, in Monmouth, after a hard journey with lung cancer and COPD.
Gordon was born on Dec. 5, 1941, in Dickson, North Dakota, to parents Erling Hendrickson and Lenora (Dancer).
He spent his early years in North Dakota until 1955, where he spent the remainder of his life in the following Oregon cities: Independence, Salem, Amity, Bend and Monmouth. Gordon graduated from Central High in Independence, in 1959.
He then married Sharon Sims in 1963, and a few years later he was drafted into the Army in 1966, and served for two years, ending his time as a drill sergeant.
In 1970, he got divorced, and then in 1971, he met Gaye (Clark) where he was fortunate to inherit a stepdaughter. Two years later Gordon and Gaye had their first son and later married in 1977. In 1978 they had their first daughter, and then later divorced in 1983.
Gordon lived the remainder of his life with Audrey Lovelace, when he was honored with inheriting two stepsons. He worked a majority of his life at Valley Concrete & Gravel in Independence, as a heavy equipment operator, where he retired in 2006.
Gordon was a hard-working, ornery man who appreciated his routines of drinking a cold beer, being out in the yard and being around his family and friends. Gordon was a life member of the Independence Elks Lodge No. 1950 and the Amvets Post 1776, both in Independence. Gordon will be missed and remembered by many.
Gordon is survived by his partner of 37 years (Audrey Lovelace); his children: Michelle Montgomery, Darren Lovelace, Troy Lovelace, Justin Hendrickson, Sarah Huddart; his nine grandchildren; his five great-grandchildren; and many close loved ones.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Lenora (1991) and Erling (1998) and his brothers, Terry (1986) and Norman (2019).
A service is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at 2 p.m. at Fircrest Cemetery in Monmouth. All are welcome to attend and honor Gordon’s life. Funeral arrangements are being managed by Farnstrom Mortuary.
