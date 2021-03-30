Grace Foster of Dallas, Oregon, was born Dec. 6, 1936, and died March 20, 2021, at the age of 84.
She is survied by her six children, Vincent Rundhaug, Teresa Hudson, Jeff Rundhaug, Brenda Wallin, Yvette Rundhaug, Jeanette Dekal; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Grace was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Grace enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends. While at home she enjoyed crafting, quilting, gardening, and cooking.
She will be missed by all and especially by her family.
Her services were held March 24, at City View Cemetery, Salem, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held and announced in the future. Private interment will take place in Bradford Pennsylvania. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
