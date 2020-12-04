Dallas, OR — Support for local businesses in Polk County impacted by the COVID -19 pandemic is available to support recovery efforts and compliance with public health guidelines. Financial assistance is available thanks to a grant from Polk County. Willamette Workforce Partnership will be managing the grant application process.
This funding will be distributed to businesses throughout the county. Applications will be available on the Willamette Workforce Partnership website (willwp.org) starting noon, Friday Dec. 4 through noon Dec. 14.
Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:
• Businesses or non-profit organizations (limited to 501(c)(3) corporations) negatively impacted by COVID-19.
• The business or non-profit is located in Polk County.
• Eligible applicants must be in compliance with local, state and federal regulations.
Commissioner Craig Pope said is just a short-term, stop-gap measure offered by the state.
“The Polk County Board of Commissioners are concerned about the trauma that COVID-19 has caused our local businesses and are hopeful that this money will bridge some critical gaps in the short term,” Pope said. “The Commissioners realize that this amount of money will not heal the wounds that are widespread in our county and it is not nearly enough to solve substantial revenue shortfalls. This is the money we are allocated due to the latest Governor Executive Order and we are doing the best we can to get it to those who request it.”
For more information, visit www.willwp.org.
