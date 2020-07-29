Gregory Dwaine Jurgenson, age 67, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Greg was born August 18, 1952 in Dallas, Oregon to Martin and Dorothy (Brown) Jurgenson. He played baseball throughout his school years. He attended Oregon State University, until he was drafted to the Houston Astros. He played in the Minor Leagues as a left-handed pitcher from 1974-1976.
Greg married the love of his life, Linda McFeeters, on June 25, 1989. They spent many happy years together.
Greg had many careers. His first being baseball. He was also a drywall contractor, long-haul truck driver, salesman, and lastly a finish carpenter. Greg was a member of Court Street Christian Church, AA, and a Salem Hospital volunteer. He had a passion for his family, AA, baseball, cooking, and travel. His bucket list included traveling to Iceland and Greenland, which he was able to do in June 2019.
Greg is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Leah Oxsen; his son, Brett Jurgenson; and his grandchildren, Brandon, Mary Jane, Madison, Ava, and Vivian.
A Celebration of Life for Greg will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Volcanoes Baseball Stadium, 6700 Field Of Dreams Way NE, Keizer, OR 97303. Attendees are encouraged to wear a favorite baseball T-shirt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cure Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York City, NY 10001 and https://www.psp.org/.
Greg is under the care of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Jurgenson family.
