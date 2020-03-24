Harper McDonald, 78, passed away Saturday morning, March 14.
Harper was born on Feb. 26, 1942, to Eugene and Elsie (Muller) McDonald. He joined three older brothers Bill, Harry and Tom. Harper lived the first seven years of his life in Valsetz. Then the family moved to the family farm in Dallas, including younger brother Dick and sister Mary.
Harper worked on the family farm during his teen years. Then worked in the logging industry for many years. He ended his working career as a dry wall hanger.
Harper enjoyed good food, cold beer, and stopping by Tony’s for morning coffee. He enjoyed getting out in the woods, fishing and just the beauty of the great outdoors.
He was always willing to help someone out, especially if they had young kids. He always had a soft spot for the little ones.
A special thank you to Gary Swenson from the family. You were a loyal, loving and a true friend to Harper through many years. He enjoyed your visits and your tasty treats.
We would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice and Tierra Rose Care Center for the care and comfort they gave to Harper. Could not have done it without your help.
If you would like to honor Harper’s memory with a gift, his family suggests Willamette Valley Hospice.
Harper was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Harry, Richard (Dick), Tom and Bill. He is the last of the five McDonald boys to pass. He is survived by sons Jim, Kevin and Tony; brother Joe; and sister Mary (Tim) Weiss.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
