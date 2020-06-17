Helen Marie Drakeley, 96, died peacefully June 12, 2020. Born in Chicago, Helen grew up with her sister Gene. Her love of opera and music led her to meet Ray Drakeley in voice class. He was drafted in the Army and they courted by correspondence and were married in May 1945. They moved to LA and then New York and both appeared in ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ on Broadway and the National Touring Company of ‘Kiss Me Kate.’
They moved to McAllen, Texas, in 1966. She received a Bachelor of Science there in 1971 and a Masters in Education in 1977. She supervised the Chapter One Corrective Reading program for the district and taught ESL at the high school. She was a member of Delta Sigma Phi sorority and the League of Women Voters. In 1994 they moved to Dallas, Oregon, where she was active in the Methodist Church and had many friends.
Her husband Ray preceded her in death in 1996. She is survived by her daughter Ann. Memorial service will be held at a later time. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
