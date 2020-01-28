Hero was 9 years old. He passed away in the arms of Jorel and Kali Blocher.
He was loved by everyone who had the privilege of meeting him. He was an emotional support animal and a loved family member. He leaves behind a two grieving parents and three young kids, along with two dogs and a cat who will all miss him dearly.
He has been buried alongside his furry family members.
