Hugh Joseph Genualdi went to be with his Lord Jesus on Jan. 18, 2022. He was only 64.
Forty-three of those years were spent building a beautiful life and love with his wife Jannene. From his family’s perspective, he was taken way too soon. He was so loved. His heart was true, and his word was his bond.
The community has lost a loving servant and a highly skilled tradesman. It was his pleasure to help in many areas such as volunteer coach for baseball and soccer, as well as coaching and officiating for USA swimming. He also was proud to serve as a reserve police officer for the Dallas Police Department. “Integrity and Excellence at your service” is the motto of his GENU N business. There is no one else like him.
In his youth, he excelled in every sport he participated in: swimming/diving, wrestling, football, pole vaulting and boxing. He was a strong man in many more ways than one.
Hugh was the oldest of five children – the one everyone knew they could count on; his siblings Rose Genualdi, Sarah Gillen, Mary Genualdi and Jerry Genualdi are bereft of their solid-rock brother. Because their father was a police sergeant, killed in the line of duty, Wayne Unzicker stepped into the role and welcomed Hugh into their family as another son, with Kathie, Doug and Cheryl. This precious relationship lasted his lifetime, and his wife Lillian (age 92) still considers Hugh a son.
Hugh is survived by his wife, and partner in all things Jannene; daughter Pamela; son Jesse; and grandkids Savannah, Kadence and Kaius; as well as his former son-in-law Kevin.
There are no words to adequately express our sorrow, but we rely on God’s Word that tells us, “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God has prepared for them that love him.” 1Corinthians 2:9. And “…God has not only raised the Lord but will also raise us up through His power.” 1Cor 6:14
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Grace Community Church at 598 E. Ellendale Ave. Dallas.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
