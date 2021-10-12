Ian Cordner died peacefully on Sept. 23, 2021, after a long and active life. He spent his last moments with his longtime partner, Mary Dean, and his loving daughters, Alissa and Susanne Cordner.
Ian lived in Polk County for most of his adult life, and he loved the area. He was known and loved by many for his positive outlook on life, his care for family and friends, and his craftsmanship. After moving to the Modeville area in the 1970s, he and his then-wife Virginia Tyler spent decades living on a small farm and raising their two daughters Alissa and Susanne. Ian taught his daughters from an early age about the importance of hard work and justice. He and Virginia later divorced but remained friends. He was also a central figure in the area’s early recycling program, Recycling Independence Monmouth, and a co-founder of The Other Lumber Company.
Ian spent the last nearly two decades of his life with his loving partner, Mary Dean. He reluctantly retired several years ago from Home Fire Stove in Salem, Oregon, where he had worked for many years. In his retirement he helped Mary with Buena Vista Flowers and continued collecting used building materials and turning them into works of art. Friends and family recall many joyful hours spent with Ian around fire pits with a good beer. As his pace slowed over the last few years, he spent more time on the back porch reading, bird-watching, and BBQ-ing. He delighted in the happiness and accomplishments of his daughters, as well as in the arrival of his two granddaughters.
Ian was preceded in death by his loving parents, and is survived by his partner, Mary Dean; his daughters, Alissa Cordner and Susanne Cordner; his sister, Margie, and her husband, Bob, and their children, Rob and Jill; and his two granddaughters, Josephine and Etta Patterson.
There was no funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
