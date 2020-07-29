INDEPENDENCE — Restrictions on gatherings have meant adjusting the usual events and adding new ones.
Shawn Irvine, economic development director, and Courtney Williams, downtown manager, updated the Independence City Council at its July 14 meeting.
“(Williams) is responsible for a lot of the great promotions and events that have been happening in the downtown, not just during this COVID time, but for the last few years,” Irvine said. “She’s also been doing a great job engaging with the downtown business owners, talking with them, working with them and really just helping us stay on top of what’s happening in the downtown.”
Williams said they had about 40 responses to an economic impact survey they sent out in March.
“For the most part, with closures happening, I think people were generally hurting,” Williams said. “There were a lot of folks that were looking at big hits with the closures but definitely reopening has helped.”
Businesses have been pivoting, she said.
For example, The Tap Station expanded their menu by adding a food truck.
“At this point, everyone is essentially surviving out there,” Williams said. “It’s not amazing out there. Normally summer is a great time for businesses, it is very profitable and they’re not seeing that as much this year, which is a bummer.”
She thinks that is causing concern among business owners that they may not survive if there is another shutdown.
Irvine said that is part of the basis for a technical assistance program.
“Businesses need to pivot,” Irvine said.
He said this is not a situation that will be returning to normal in a couple of months.
“Everybody’s beginning to realize that,” he said. “There is real concern that if we have to close bars and restaurants, close stores again — we saw that in March in our survey — ‘We think we can make it but if we have to close down again in the summer, we’re all going to be in big trouble.’”
Williams said they have been working on things to help build Independence’s business community.
“In April, we created the ‘stronger together’ video and that was really just a way to show the community how they could support their small businesses,” she said. “That video has had a lot of shares, as of right now it has over 13,000 views, so that’s nice.”
The city also partnered with Monmouth to create a new Mother’s Day event which encouraged people to get takeout.
“We’ve also kind of enhanced the downtown park plaza,” she said. “We’ve added picnic tables and put some additional lighting in downtown. We had planned to add to that program by adding music to the park.”
It would not be a concert, but just someone playing music downtown for ambiance.
Attendance has been building at the drive-in movies, which will continue through August.
Irvine said it has been challenging to encourage people to support businesses, while being mindful to not promote gatherings.
“It’s a question of leveraging and partnerships where we get local businesses working together — trying to bring a collection of resources to create something interesting that can be enjoyed in a dispersed way.”
He said Williams has been doing a great job coming up with creative ways to keep downtown and Independence businesses in people’s minds.
“It’s been an interesting ride, I will say,” Williams said. “We’ve been trying to make it work and trying to make it positive no matter what.”
