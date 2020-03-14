INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence issued a press release Saturday afternoon detailing some of the measures it is taking in response COVID-19.
The city of Independence is committed to providing essential services while protecting employees' health. To accomplish those goals the city has made necessary changes to operations and facilities as follows.
The changes in this press release cover March 15th through March 21.
The city will continue to follow Governor Kate Brown’s direction and Oregon Health Authority guidance.
The city is requesting that the public conduct as much city business as possible over the phone, internet or email in lieu of coming into the building.
Most city business can be conducted this way.
Facility information
City Hall will remain open. Second and third floor city hall counter activities will be relocated to a central location.
Municipal Court trials set for March 18 remain as scheduled. Arraignments have been postponed to May. Information from the court for each case will follow.
Independence Police Department will remain open. The PD encourages the public to call in to report non-emergencies or when seeking general information from an officer, rather than coming into the building in person.
The city also is asking officers to take non-emergency reports over the phone rather than conducting home visits, if possible.
The non-emergency telephone number is 503-838- 1214.
The Independence Public Library will be closed to patrons, beginning Monday, March 16. The library meeting room will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily, beginning Wednesday, March 18.
All programs are cancelled.
Library staff will provide limited library material pick-up options at the library front doors beginning Wednesday, March 18. Online services, such as the library catalog, eResources, Library2Go books and digital books, and the video-streaming resources Kanopy will still be available to patrons wherever they have internet access.
The library will be closed for computer usage, printing, photocopying, browsing, studying, etc. Check the library’s website and Facebook page or call 503-838-1811 for more information.
Independence Heritage Museum is closed until further notice.
Event Center at City Hall is closed.
Utility Billing: There will be no further late charges, door-hanger notices and water shutoffs through the end of April.
Most public meetings are still scheduled. Check the city's webpage for closure information related to the COVID-19 on a regular basis.
The city will be applying social distancing recommendations and is currently evaluating options for teleconferencing.
City staff is constantly in contact with both local and state public health authorities and adjusting practices as direction changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.