Matt Richards, the owner of Rocking R Five Ranch Rodeo in Independence, trucks his herd of Angus-Brahma cross calves to roping, ranch sorting and rodeo events around the Pacific Northwest, and handles the announcing as well.
“It’s been a really slow summer. A lot of things have been shut down because of Covid-19. I guess I’m semi-retired now,” said Richards, who normally provides stock to about 200 events a year.
Last week he traveled to Estacada and Junction City after his visit to Hood River, where he worked with local horse groups and the Hood River County Fair Board.
The two-day calf-roping and sorting events, along with a modified, social-distant FFA/4-H Livestock Auction, were the only events at the county fairgrounds for the Hood River Fair, which normally meets the last week of July.
