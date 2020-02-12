Ivy L. Nolen, a resident of Dallas, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, in Dallas.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1936, in Madill, Oklahoma, the daughter of Rev. Leonard and Ruby DaVault Nail. Ivy married Dale Nolen on Feb. 14, 1958, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They lived there for many years.
Ivy and Dale moved to Dallas in 1978. After Dale retired in 1985, they moved back to Oklahoma City, as he was an instructor at the Federal Aviation Administration Academy teaching radar technicians. They settled back in Dallas in 2002.
She is survived by her son, Cliff Nolen, of Dallas; daughters, Lori Nolen and Jennifer Nystrom, of Bend.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale on July 20, 2003.
Private interment will be in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Food Bank, in care of Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas, who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory, go to www.dallastribute.com
