Jack J. Fenton was born on Jan. 4, 1935, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Astoria. He was the second child of Ames and Lulu Fenton. He passed away on Jan. 20, 2020, at his home in Salem with his family at his side.Jack was raised in Warrenton Oregon and attended Warrenton schools, graduating from Warrenton High School in 1954. It may be said by some that he had more fun in his school years than most. He played baseball, football and basketball throughout high school, excelling in baseball as a left-handed pitcher.
During his high school years Jack was an all-star, threw a no-hitter and pitched in the state playoffs. He is considered one of the great pitchers in Warrenton High School history.
After graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He completed his basic training at Fort Ord California, and was later stationed at Fort Lawton Washington, where he served in the NIKE guided missile program. Jack also pitched for the Fort Lawton Army baseball team. After discharge from the Army, Jack enrolled at Pacific University in Forest Grove, where he met Louise Hill. They have been together since.
Jack and Louise moved with their growing family, Jeffery Jack and Jennifer Jill, to Eureka, California, where Jack worked for the American Plywood Association. After moving back to Oregon, he took a position in sales with the Borden Chemical Company where he remained until his retirement. Jack and Louise raised their family in Dallas, where they lived for most of their married life.
They spent as much leisure time as possible at their beach house in Lincoln City and many winters in Kona, Hawaii.
Jack enjoyed anything Beaver and made sure Jeff, Jennifer and his grandson Jay, all graduated from Oregon State. He and Louise enjoyed traveling with friends to games with the Beaver football and baseball teams.
His other love was golf, and he later moved to the Illahe Country Club community where he was near enough to jump in his cart and play a round.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister Donna Glee.
He is survived by Louise, his loving wife of 62 years; son Jeffery (Marybeth); daughter Jennifer; brother Allen Fenton (Jan); sister Neva Jo Suhadolnik; granddaughter Anne Fenton; and grandson Jay Fenton.
A celebration of life will be held on March 7 from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Illahe Hills Country Club.
Donations can be made to The Salvation Army, The Salem Free Clinic, Helping Hands of Salem, or charity of your choice
