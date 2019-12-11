Jack Kenton Scott was born Aug. 21, 1956, to Donald J. Scott and Cathaleene Ann Rice Scott, in Silverton.
He moved to Dallas when he was 10 days old. He lived in Dallas for all but five years of his life. Jack passed away at Salem Health Hospital on Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was 63 years old. Jack suffered a major heart attack in July, 2005, that required quintuple bypass surgery. For the last 14 years he battled the effects of major coronary artery disease.
Jack attended Lyle Elementary School, Academy Junior High, LaCreole Junior High and Dallas High School. Jack was a member of the class of 1974. He dabbled in sports, but his true love was journalism. He was the editor of the Dallas Dragon Newspaper. Jack was chosen by his class to be the class speaker at graduation. This caused great concern in the Scott family as Jack marched to his own band and was not particularly concerned by the conventional norm. Jack’s speech was the somewhat non-graduation topic “The History of Comedy.” The draft of said speech was submitted to the appropriate parties and received the good-to-go. As Jack was no fan of censorship and following every rule, Father Scott spent the entire speech cringing in the far reaches of the stadium waiting for the other shoe to drop, at which point, the Scott family would be forced to skulk out of town under the cloak of darkness to never be seen again. It didn’t and he didn’t. Jack claimed he was told it was the best Dallas High School graduation in 100 years.
Jack attended Lane Community College, Portland State University, and being a child of Watergate, University of Oregon School of Journalism. He was on the Daily Barometer staff. He loved writing political commentary. Jack spent most of his career working in the parts and customer service departments of local plumbing firms. He was known for having the knack of finding just the right part for finishing your project of staving off disaster. He worked for Lowe’s, George H. Morlan, and Forbes Plumbing. He retired in April, 2017, due to increasing ill-health.
Jack married Dawn Bowman Neufeld on Feb. 13, 1993. They later divorced.
Jack was a cat lover. All a cat had to do was look him in the eye and said cat had a benefactor for life. Jack found great pleasure in caring for the feral cats at his apartment complex. Jack was known for his dry wit. Snark, sarcasm and parody were his best friends. He loved political debate and the last three years have provided a treasure trove of opportunity. Jack was fiercely loyal to his friends and family. He enjoyed many family trips to Maui and Florida. He was a voracious and eclectic reader until losing much of his sight to a stroke of the optic nerve in August, 2016. He was a lifelong Duck fan.
Jack is survived by his aunts, Wanda Dodge, of Silverdale, Washington, Patricia Johnson, of Eugene, and Dana Gregg, of McKinleyville, California; brother Steven (Mari), of FairOaks, California; sisters, Connie (Don) Anderson, of Portland, and Carol Scott, of Everett, Washington; Nephews Rees (Tina) Linn, of Salem, Michael Scott, of FairOaks, and Mackenzie (Jessica) Scott, of Folsom, California; Niece Elizabeth “Iz” Haworth, of Seattle, Washington; great-nieces Kelsey Linn and Makena Linn, of Dallas, and Liana Scott, of Folsom; great-nephew Donovan Scott, of Folsom; special friends, Mike and Janice Ames and Mike Brown; and feline companion Alex. Jack was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter.
A memorial gathering for Jack will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home of Rees and Tina Linn. 1766 Macaw St. NW, Salem, OR.
Donations in Jack’s name may be made to the Dallas Library or your favorite animal rescue organization.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
