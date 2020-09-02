Jacob Wesley Peters was born on October 18, 1925 Henderson Nebraska to Dietrick C. and Helena (Friesen) Peters. He worked for various farmers growing up and served as a medic in the army. He eventually moved to Oregon and met his first wife Alice Williams. They were married and raised their 3 daughters in Dallas. Alice died in 1977. He later married Linda Buller who died in 2014.
Jake worked for La Creole Lumber and Rock, retiring in 1988 but remained active by serving his community. He volunteered endless hours with H20, the Food Bank and with Grace Community Church where he was a member. He also served on the board for the Mennonite Disaster Service. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and hunting, and hiking. He and Linda made many trips in their camper to Alaska, Canada, and the western United States. Camping trips with the family in the mountains and the beach were a treat. In later years he enjoyed walking—logging many miles around Dallas. He also traveling to Hawaii with his grandchildren or Alaska to see more grandchildren. He was an avid Cribbage player, spending countless hours playing with friends and family.
Jake died on August 25, 2020 at home at the Dallas Retirement village.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Junior Peters, Art Peters, Henry Peters, Marie Miller, Hilda Friesen, Clarence Peters, infant daughter Denise, his first wife Alice, grandson Grant Pauls, second wife Linda, and step son Darrell Buller (Joyce).
He is survived by daughters Susan Pope (Lance), Cheryl Morse (Chuck), Debbie Pauls (Ron); And step children Evelyn (Buller) Thornsberry, and Bud Buller (Betty); 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Also surviving are is a brother Herb Peters (Jean) of Aurora, Nebraska and sister Cornelia Kliewer (Henry) of Aurora, Nebraska.
Jake had a heart for helping others. Donations may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, Marion Polk Food Bank or the charity of your choice.
Viewing will be from 10:00am to 8:00pm Friday, August 28th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A graveside service will begin at 11:00am Saturday, August 29th in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
