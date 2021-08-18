There was a joyous going home for my precious husband, James, as he very peacefully slipped into the waiting arms of Jesus. Although Parkinson’s Disease sought to cripple his body and mind, it failed to cripple his spirit, which remained loving, optimistic, full of cheerfulness, grace, wit and lots of humor! Our earthly love story had ended, but wow! It was amazing and I was beyond blessed to share my life with this wonderful, loving man. He will be missed more than words can say.
James and his twin brother, Jim, were born in Springerville, Arizona, the youngest of George and Bertha Chaney’s 10 children. When the twins were six months old, the family moved to Dallas, Oregon, where they grew up with, of course, lots of twins stories; neither accepting the blame if they got into trouble, but both only too happy to share any accolades! Oh, the stories they could tell!
James graduated from Dallas High School in 1966, where he loved every minute of playing basketball, football, and baseball. He could tell you the smallest details of every game. The infamous Chaney Twins made the sports news in the local paper quite often. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1972 from OCE, now Western Oregon University, where he played baseball. He earned his Masters Degree in Education from Portland State University, and later an Administrative Certification from Lewis & Clark College. His career as an educator and as a coach began at Milwaukie High School, teaching and loving special education students and working with the boys athletic sports in various capacities. He ended his career in education when he retired from Johns Landing Alternative School in Portland, where he served as principal, counselor, and court advocate for troubled, at-risk high school kids. It was during this time that he took a part-time job as manager on duty at the Multnomah Athletic Club, where he enjoyed their facilities and made many life-long friends, and remained working after retirement.
James married his high school sweetheart, Gayle Brown. Soon first son, Kevin, was born. Following that marriage, he married Patti Tamara, and they had two sons, Kris and Rick (Bub). Throughout his life, his sons were his greatest pride and joy!
It was while working at the MAC in 1997 that he met Linda Newton and the sparks flew! They were married on the beach in Hawaii on New Years Eve, 1999. Linda and James filled the following almost 22 years with annual (until recently) adventures to their time share in Cabo, Mexico, an Alaskan cruise, many trips to the Oregon coast, and wonderful family vacations and gatherings. Linda was overjoyed to gain more sons in her life and James was thrilled to add another Rick, Linda’s son, to his clan! James enjoyed any kind of card game, often with a friendly bet, was a loyal Oregon Ducks fan, and never tired of his beloved game of golf.
James was preceded in death by son Kris; brother Don; sisters Ellen and Dorothy; and three infant siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda; sons Kevin (Neshia) and Rick (Kerry); stepson Rick (Dawn); brothers George (Carol) and Jim (Barb); sister Betty; grandchildren Sara Beth, Cole, Jamison James “JJ”, Karson, Ashton, Gavin, Maison; many beloved nieces and nephews; and “number one son” Brent Sanchez (Bear).
We are celebrating the life of this wonderful man at 4 p.m., Sept. 11, at Sunnyside Foursquare Church, 13231 SE Sunnyside Road, Clackamas, Oregon 97015. All are welcome.
Remembrances to the Dallas High School Booster Club, PO Box 416, Dallas, Oregon 97338, with “James Chaney Fund” in memo line, so that funds are designated to help underprivileged athletic students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.