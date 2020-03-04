Mr. James (Jim) Cedric Stettler, born on Oct. 17, 1925, in Portland, passed away at the age of 94 on Feb. 26, 2020, in Monmouth. Jim was born to his parents Albert B. Stettler and Lottie G. McAfee Stettler. Jim grew up with two sisters Elise Delangh and Jean Orren.
Jim graduated from Salem High School in 1943. Following his graduation, he entered the Army Air Corps.
Jim Stettler spent most of his life as a Journeyman electrician through the Electric Corporation. He volunteered in building churches all over the U.S. for many years. Jim enjoyed his job and took great pride in the work that he had done. Jim was an avid woodworker throughout his life. For years he spent his time making small wooden cars for children. Each time he went to the grocery store, he would take between two and four cars and hand them to children throughout the store. Over the years he blessed more than 500 children with wooden cars. He donated cars to the Salem Police Department Toy Drive for over five years. Jim also enjoyed rock hunting, bird watching, picnics, and car rides.
Jim Stettler married Velma Carrow on July 7, 1950. Jim and Velma were married for 52 years before her passing in 2002. Two years later he reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Pearl (Breaky) Stettler, and they instantly fell back in love. They were married on Oct. 14, 2004, and remained married until her passing in 2018.
Jim Stettler is survived by his nephew Ronald Orren, Leslie LaClair, grandniece Lori LaClaire, stepdaughter Laura Robinson, two granddaughters Amanda Starr Morris and Breanna Starr Depuy, and his three great-grandchildren Kyle and Mason Depuy, and Kaiden Morris. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Velma, his two sisters Jean Orren and Elsie Delangh, his wife Pearl, and his stepson Gorden Breaky.
Jim was dearly loved by his family and his friends and will be missed very much. A graveside service will be held March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Belcrest Memorial Park (1295 Browning Ave. S., Salem, OR 97302). Anyone is welcome to come to this service. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share your memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
