James Kolka (Cliver), 74, a resident of Dallas died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 24 1945.
He is survived by his son Bill Kolka of Dallas and daughter Vicky Kolka of Salem along with four grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Jerry Kolka and Don Cliver.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the private arrangements of the family. www.dallastribute.com
