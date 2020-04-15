James “Jim” Wallace, age 75, formerly of Independence, Oregon, passed away with family by his side on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in McCook, Nebraska.
Jim was born in McCook, Nebraska to Thomas Eugene and Helen Ione (Brisby) Wallace. Jim attended school in McCook. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1963 and proudly served as an Army Sergent while stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1966. He then married Gayla Thomas in 1967. Two children were born, Jody Jean in McCook, Nebraska, and James Robert in Caldwell, Idaho. They then moved to Oregon. Jim and Gayla were divorced in 1975.
While in Oregon, Jim worked several jobs including working at the College in Monmouth, Oregon, and last job before retirement at Colson and Colson Construction in Salem, Oregon. He returned to McCook, Nebraska in 2016.
Jim enjoyed fishing, woodworking, working on cars, and gardening.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a newphew, Terry Brown.
Those left to celebrate his life include his daughter, Jody J. Wallace of Salem, Oregon; son, James R. Wallace of Dallas, Oregon; granddaughter, Kayla L. Wallace of Independence, Oregon; sister, Joan (Gilbert) Brown of McCook, Nebraska; three nieces, Debra (Scott) Malleck of McCook, Nebraska; Sherry Bandy and Deanna McMackin, both of Lebanon, Oregon; two nephews, Perry (Jane) Brown and Dennis (Candi) Brown both of Albany, Oregon; two great-grandchildren, Ailey and Jack Carlson of Independence, Oregon; numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska, at a later date.
Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook, Nebraska, has been entrusted with final arrangements. Please use online guestbook at www.carpenterbreland.com to leave messages of condolence for the family. Cards/flowers may also be mailed to Jody Wallace, 3460 3rd Ave SE, Salem, OR 97302, or cards to Joan Brown, 902 West 2nd St, McCook, NE 69001.
Jim will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at the Wallace family reunion July, 2020 in McCook, Nebraska.
