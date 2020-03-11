James Travis was born in Salem, to Guy and Marie Travis on Dec. 30, 1938. He attended school and college in the Willamette Valley.
In 1963-1964 Jim was the youngest Exalted Ruler of the Independence BPOE. In 1970, Jim moved his young family to Valsetz to become the Superintendent of the mill for Boise Cascade. He went on to work for Boise Cascade for almost 45 years. He loved the community of Valsetz and always had wonderful memories of the now “ghost” town that was home. In 1978, Jim took the opportunity to become the Plywood Plant Manager in Elgin. Jim loved supporting the local sports programs and the Elgin Stampede. He was honored as the Grand Marshall of the Elgin Stampede in 2018. During his years in Elgin, he loved watching his kids play sports and refereeing. In 2000, Jim left the county for Brazil, where he built a plywood mill from the plans up. It was great fun for Jim, as he loved to travel. After leaving Brazil, Jim retired to La Grande to be close to his son Kirk and his family. He loved watching his grandchildren Emma and Brett play sports. He was definitely their biggest fan!! Most recently, he moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to be close to his daughter Tanya’s family. He died peacefully at home on Feb. 25, with his daughter holding his hand.
Jim is predeceased by his father, Guy Eldred Travis, his mother, Marie Emma Travis,, his brother John Travis, (Beth Amen) and his grandson, Kody Beardsley.
Jim is survived by his children Kirk Travis, (Deana) Mark Travis, (Cheri), Tanya Jensen, (Preben) and Laisa Olivieria. Also, his very good friend Marcia Olivieria. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle Fancher, Brett Travis and Emma Travis.
The family is making private arrangements.
Jim will be missed by all who knew him.
