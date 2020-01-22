On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, Jean Kathryn Dierdorff passed away peacefully at the Dallas Retirement Village in Dallas. She was 83 years old.
Jean suffered a debilitating stroke in February 2014, and spent her final years inspiring her family and friends with her indomitable spirit and positive attitude.
Jean was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Oct. 16, 1936, to William and Margery (Galvin) Sullivan. After the birth of her younger brother, Bill Sullivan, the family moved to Trenton, Michigan. Jean was a cheerleader at Trenton High School and a member of the choir at Trenton’s United Methodist Church. Upon graduation, Jean was accepted into the University of Michigan School of Nursing program where, in 1958, she earned a Bachelor of Nursing degree.
Jean married Dr. John Terence (Terry) Dierdorff in 1958. They welcomed a son, Michael Stuart Dierdorff, in 1960, a daughter, Julia Ann Dierdorff (Ramirez), in 1961, son William Verne Dierdorff in 1962, and son Matthew John Dierdorff in 1965.
The family moved to Estacada in 1966, and finally settled in Monmouth in 1969. Jean was an active parent, always busy supporting her children and attending every game and performance they were involved in. Jean was known for her kindness and acceptance of everyone, especially her children’s friends. The Dierdorff home was always a fun and welcoming place to be for young people because of her loving personality.
Jean had worked in the nursing field in Michigan before starting a family and returned to it taking a job in a pediatrician’s office in Monmouth. In 1982, she began working for Allergy Consultants in Salem. She was a valued member of their nursing staff for over 20 years.
Soon after the end of her marriage in 1980, Jean met her longtime love, Gene Lebold. “Lady Jean” and “Geno” were constant companions for almost 40 years. They enjoyed traveling to jazz festivals, visiting casinos and socializing with a large group of friends. Jean also became an honorary member of Gene’s large family, much loved and included in all Lebold family events.
Throughout her life, Jean was an avid sports fan. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s games as well as watching pretty much any game on television. Whether it was University of Michigan football, or Trailblazer basketball, her TV would be tuned to a sporting event.
Jean was a wonderful grandma to her nine grandchildren, always eager to get on the floor and play when they were small and, as they grew, to become a trusted confidante.
Jean’s incredible spirit will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her brother Bill Sullivan; her children: son Skip Dierdorff, daughter-in-law Mary (Desmarteau) Dierdorff, grandchildren Mick and Molly; daughter Julie (Dierdorff) Ramirez, son-in-law Gil Ramirez, grandchildren Hannah and Christian, and great-granddaughter Gracie; son Bill Dierdorff, daughter-in-law April (Frey) Dierdorff, grandchildren Jackie, Wilson, and Jamie; son Matt Dierdorff, daughter-in-law Branda Jurasec, and grandchildren Cameron and Kasey; Gene Lebold, his children Nancy, John, Denise, Gregg and Jeff, their spouses, children and grandchildren; and her best friends, Betty McDonald, Pat Gallagher and Sylvia Young.
There will be an open house celebration of Jean’s life on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Pressed in Dallas, 788 Main St., from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome.
