Jeanne Carol Gray passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in the Memory Care Unit at Dallas Retirement Village where she had lived for three years.
Jeanne Carol Spafford was born Sept. 19, 1927, to Albert and Dorcas Spafford in Melrose Park, Illinois. She grew up in various Chicago suburbs and graduated from high school in Evanston, Illinois, in 1944, at the age of 16. She entered Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota, where she majored in chemistry, and graduated in 1948 at the age of 20. After working in a lab in Rochester, Minnesota, for a year, she moved back home to Des Plaines, Illinois, to work in a lab. She met Weston Dodge Gray Jr. at a church picnic, and they married in 1952.
She attended San Francisco Theological Seminary and finished a three-year master’s degree in Christian Education while her husband was earning his ministry degree. Weston and Jeanne lived in Minnesota over the next 24 years as Weston served four different churches. From the Minnesota cold, they moved to Arizona to warm up, to California to beach walk, and to Idaho to continue serving the Lord. During their pastorate in Bisbee, Arizona, Weston exchanged jobs with a pastor from New Zealand. Jeanne became good friends with the Cook Islanders living in Otahuhu. Jeanne and Weston returned to New Zealand twice and visited the Cook Islands as special guests of their friends there.
She most enjoyed their trip to Turkey to follow the footsteps of the Apostle Paul, but missed going to Israel since it was not safe at that time.
Jeanne was a longtime square dancer, enjoyed camping and the outdoors, was a skillful seamstress and loved knitting, became an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed entertaining. She was active in all the churches where Weston was a minister and volunteered in many different areas including being a Girl Scout leader for her daughter. She was passionate about feeding the hungry and worked in Food Banks in many communities where she lived, including Dallas. In Dallas, where Weston and Jeanne decided to retire in 1995, she also was active with AGLOW International and in her church, volunteered as a reading buddy and at James2, and was a friend to all, including those that others shunned.
Jeanne Gray was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Dorcas Spafford and sister, Elaine Magnusson.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Weston D Gray, and their three children: John and LaRae Gray, of McGrath, Alaska; Kathryn and David Dohner, of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Laurence and Vonnie Gray, of Beatty, Nevada; four grandchildren: Noah Gray, of Salem, RuthAnn Dohner, of Anchorage, Alaska, Andrew Dohner, of Anchorage, and Sarah Josifko, of Reno, Nevada; various nieces and nephews including nephew Clay Crofton, niece Rebecca Crofton and husband Walter Harmon, as well as brothers-in-law, Chuck Magnusson and William Gray, as well as sister-in law Janice McKee.
A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St, Dallas, Oregon, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Neptune Cremation Services.
