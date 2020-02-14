Jennifer Lahanas Vansickel, 45, of Dallas, died Feb. 4, 2020. She was born in Tucson, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband William Vansickel; son Zachary Lee; daughters Ashley Lee, Kendra Vansickel, son Chandler Vansickel; granddaughter Avrey Lynn; father Pete Lahanas; mother Karen Pfeifer; step dad Richard Pfeifer, and sister Lucille Gray.
There will be a memorial service at a later date for family and friends.
