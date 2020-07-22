On July 10, 2020 Jerry Lehr completed his journey that began November 3, 1941, in Long Beach, California. The son of Benjamin and Gertrude Lehr, Jerry was a handsome man possessing an engaging personality and the ability to charm a watchman. Jerry had one sister, now married to Hollis Clark.
Jerry married the love of his life, Dorothy Lee “Dot” Drumheiser Lehr, September 16, 1961. The two moved to Oregon in 1972 where they continued to raise their children, Cheri and Jeff. Jerry was a working man, faithfully fulfilling his duties for the companies he served: Southern California Edison and Pacificorp, Albany, Oregon. Though retiring in 2001, Jerry stayed busy helping his neighbors, caring for and manicuring his lawn, and simply being available to anyone in need. One of his jobs was vacuuming the house, which he performed with a meticulous flair and pride. He served as a Deacon and the Head of Ushers in his church, Valley Life Center, Dallas, Oregon.
Jerry loved playing board games, cards, Words with Friends, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. He helped invent and produce a board game, thoroughly enjoyable. He was a great friend joining them for coffee, sharing a meal or just chatting on the phone. He was known as a rather quiet man, gentle, caring and generous. He was not a complainer, but loved to laugh and see the brighter side of life. Even in the closing, dealing with incredible pain, he tried to keep going with a positive attitude. Jerry was the real deal; true to his word, faithful to his wife and family, and a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. He will be sorely missed, especially by 5 ½ pound Bentley, the Lehr’s poodle, a gift for Jerry’s 71st birthday.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Dot, sister Wanda, his daughter, Cheri and husband Don Suklis, son, Jeff and wife Misty Gange Lehr; four grandchildren; Katie, and husband Jacob Klindtworth, Kelsey and husband Kaleb Eilert, Emily Lehr Williams and husband Jacob Williams, and Parker Lehr, and 9 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be shared at Valley Life Center, Saturday, July 25, at 10:00 am.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, masks will be required, distancing measures will be in place, and limited seating available. This service will be Live Streamed (Valleylife.love or Valley Life Center Facebook) for those who cannot attend. Dallas Mortuary Tribute center is caring for the family. Wwwdallastribute.com.
