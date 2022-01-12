Jesse L. Camero, 62, died Jan. 7, 2022. Farnstrom Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dallas couple takes leap of faith opening new Christian private school
- Grand Ronde woman dies in Highway 22 accident
- Harden convicted on 29 counts in third trial
- Dallas couple has 2022’s first baby at Salem Health
- Police report for Jan. 12
- SW Polk Fire District celebrates opening Salt Creek station
- Men’s soccer coach filling out roster for next fall
- Timothy Richard Engstrom
- New owner ushers in Yeasty Beasty’s 10th year serving up favorites
- From snow to high water
Images
Videos
Latest News
- OSAA committee withdraws 9-man football proposal
- Public Agenda for Jan. 12
- Dragons get first conference win against West Albany
- Dallas’ coach back on the court this week following illness
- Oregon meat distribution company recalls ground beef
- AAUW offers cash prizes in high school girls’ speech contest
- New owner ushers in Yeasty Beasty’s 10th year serving up favorites
- WOU Roundup: WOU women earn close victory over Saint Martin’s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.