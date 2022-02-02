Feb. 4, 1932 – Jan. 7, 2022
Jim Clawson, age 89, of Dallas, Oregon, born to William and Ruth Clawson, died peacefully at Dallas Retirement Village on Jan. 7, 2022, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Oakland, his family living in Delhi, CA. He grew up in Livermore, and raised his family in San Luis Obispo and Davis, California, moving to Dallas, Oregon after his retirement.
Jim attended Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, until November of 1950 when he enlisted in the Oregon Air National Guard and served in the 123rd Fighter Squadron. Jim became a radio technician for F-51 fighter planes and was one of the few people allowed in the cockpit other than the pilots. He also served with the 133rd Maintenance Squadron and 133rd Flight Wing in Minnesota, and with the 4672D Det. #3 Ground Observer Squadron in South Dakota. He returned to college at Colorado A&M and then transferred to the University of California Davis where he received a BS in Animal Science (1956) and later an MS in Animal Husbandry (1961).
Jim married Karin Beskow in February 1957, and they had three children together: William, Laura, and Jeffrey. Jim spent his career working in agriculture and livestock management and served on various state and regional committees for universities, government agencies, and industry organizations. Jim was a member of the U.S. Man and the Biosphere Grazingland Committee from 1975-1989 and worked with USAID in Pakistan in October 1984. He retired from University of California Davis as an extension specialist in agronomy and range management in 1992.Jim was fond of time with family and friends and deeply committed to community service throughout his working and retired life. In his most recent years, he happily served in Rotary, Polk Soil and Water Conservation District, OSU Polk County Extension Service, and Polk County Livestock Association, just to name a few.
Jim treasured his frequent visits to the cabin his dad and grandfather built at Zephyr Point, Lake Tahoe – a place of family gatherings and spiritual growth from childhood until his passing.
Jim is survived by his wife, three children, their spouses, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a brother, and two sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
A Celebration of Life is being planned with Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center for a later date. Instead of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the UC Davis Animal Science Memorial Fund, Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center, or to the charity of your choice. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
