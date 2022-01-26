Jimmy Earl Rowden, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 70 years of age.
Jim was born in Dallas, Oregon, to Warren “Mutt” and Bille Rowden on Monday, April 16, 1951. He went to school in Foster and Cascadia, Oregon, in his younger years, and attended secondary school in Buckley, Washington. He married Sandra Welty on Jan. 13, 1970, in Tacoma, Washington.
Jim was a logger his entire life. The beginning of Jim’s love of the woods and logging began at the age of 8 when he started learning to load logs with his dad. He then went on to own his own logging company with his son Jamie, and in his later years was a self-employed timber cutter. He was a member of A.A. for 30 plus years. Jim loved nothing more than being a husband, father and grandfather.
Jim is preceded in death by his daughter Deanna Rowden; his brother Jimmy Rowden; his wife Sandra Rowden; and his parents Warren “Mutt” and Billie Rowden.
Jim is survived by his sons Jamie (Amber) Rowden, Jake Rowden; sister Dixie Palmer; brother Warren “Goozer” Rowden; sister Dawn Rowden; brother Ed Rowden; brother Ted “Bones” Rowden; stepmother Leora Rowden; grandsons Brett Rowden and Zachary Rowden.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas, Oregon. A livestream of the celebration will be available for those who are unable to attend https://my.gather.app/remember/jimmy-rowden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local A.A. chapter or to a fund for Jimmy’s son Jake Rowden.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.