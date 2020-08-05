Joan’s request was to remain at her home when her health started to decline. Then on August 1, 2020, she went home to be with the Lord. Her husband, Robert Junior Cobine, went to be with the Lord in January of 2014.
Joan Louise Cobine was born November 24, 1927 in Moulton, Iowa. When the depression hit, her family moved to Los Angeles, California, where her brother Jack and his wife, Garnett were living. They moved to Burbank, California in 1936 and lived there through her school years. Her parents divorced when she was in Jr High.
In 1940 the people of Burbank were asked if they had an extra room to rent to the workers coming in to work at the Lockheed Air Craft plants in Burbank, as our country was close to going to war. Her mom rented their other bedroom (she and her mom shared a bedroom) to two nice young men. That was Joan’s first meeting of the man, that she said, God chose to be her first and only love and eventually the man she was to marry. His name was Robert Junior Cobine, from Independence, Oregon.
Joan and Junior started dating August 21, 1941. In 1943, Junior went into the Air Force and they wrote many, many letters to each other over the next few years. Joan worked at the phone company and also at Penny’s in Burbank. Joan went to summer school in 1945, so she could get the credits needed to graduate early. Joan graduated from Burbank High School in January 1946. When Junior got out of the service in March of 1946, they became engaged on March 25, 1946. Joan and Junior were married June 1946 and honeymooned at Catalina Island. Once they were back from their honeymoon, they packed all they could into Junior’s car and headed for Oregon in July of 1946.
Joan’s first home was wood heated and wood cook stove, a water hand pump on the back porch and her first outside out house! Joan became a very good cook and always loved to decorate for the holidays and planned fun birthday parties for their children.
Joan learned to pick hops, peg hops, twine and train hops. But Joan loved it all. She always called her life an “adventure”! Joan and Junior purchased the Patton Ranch, along with Junior’s parents and that’s when the Cobine & Cobine Ranch began. They built a home on the ranch an moved in before their first child was born. They started out with hops and then went to strawberries, cherries, bush and pole beans and a variety of cane berries. During those years they employed kids to harvest the crops and they ran school buses in Independence and Monmouth to pick up kids each day during the summer months. Joan drove the Independence bus and Junior drove the Monmouth bus. Joan always made the “end of the year” picking party a fun time for all the kids and families who worked on their farm!
Joan and Junior were members of the Independence First Baptist Church. They were one of the supporting families when the church moved from its location on B Street in Independence and built its new church buildings at its current location across from Central High School.
Farming changed over the years and eventually Joan and Junior sold their farm and moved into a 2-story home they built on Corvallis Road in Independence. They were able to make trips to Yuma each winter time and made so many friends while there. Joan enjoyed the sunshine, as she was always a California girl at heart! They sold that home and built their final single-story home in Independence, where Joan and Junior grew delicious tomatoes to sell.
Joan is survived by her 3 children: Sharon Hopkins & (Rick) of Independence, Bob Cobine &(Dova) of Independence, and DeAnn Ainsworth & (Mike) of Monmouth; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Hilltop Cemetery, Independence, Oregon, on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1:30 pm.
Please feel free to bring a folding chair with you, if you plan to attend. We will be practicing social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the Independence First Baptist Church or Willamette Valley Hospice in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
