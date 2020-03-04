April 21, 1936 — March 1, 2020
Joe Johnson, a resident of Rickreall, died on Sunday, March 1.
He was born on April 21, 1936, in Rickreall the son of Martin and Caroline Johnson. Joe attended schools in Rickreall and Perrydale. He served in Japan and Korea. Joe married Myrna Simmons on Aug. 18, 1959, in Stevenson, Washington. Joe worked for LaRo Lumber Co. in Dallas. He later drove lowboy for Sherman Brothers Heavy Trucking for over 25 years and retired from there. Joe and Myrna enjoyed traveling to Reno and along the Oregon Coast. Joe loved spending time with his family and friends. Joe enjoyed hosting family reunions at his home in Rickreall. He was preceded in death by his wife Myrna in 2010.
He is survived by his daughters, Jeannine (Brad) Weaver, Shelly (Mark) Gillins; grandchildren, Luke (Rachel) Gillins, Seth (Erin) Gillins, Jake (Rebecca) Gillins, Broc (Janessa) Weaver and Nikki (David) Rak; along with great-grandchildren Caroline, Clara, Colt, Hailey, Rylee and Hayden.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To leave share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com
