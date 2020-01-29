John Alvin Ruston, known by Rusty.
Raised five children, Walter, Tim, Mike, Sandy, and Sue. He had 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Enlisted in the Navy as a seaman first class April 8, 1944-April 19, 1946. Married to Verna Gray April 4, 1950. She preceded him in death November of 1995.
A celebration of life will be held Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 6994 Sunnyside Road SE, Salem, OR.
Tatia Halleman
July 25, 1969 — Jan. 14, 2020
Tatia Halleman, a resident of Salem, died at Salem Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
She was born on July 25, 1969, in Dallas, to Jerry Halleman and Lorella Unger. Tatia graduated from North Salem High School in 1987. She attended University of Portland and Portland State University. She graduated from Western Oregon University with a bachelor’s in business. Tatia worked at home as a comptroller for 10 years for her father’s business in Seattle. She has worked as a financial analyst for the State of Oregon Department of Human Resources in the Aging and People with Disabilities section for the past 10 years. Tatia married Darren Schmidt on Jan. 18, 2019, in Salem. They found true happiness together. Tatia attended Salem Alliance Church and was active in her church.
Tatia was a very loving and selfless person who devoted herself to caring for others. She loved children and often looked forward to taking care of her nieces and nephews. Tatia’s passion for being a mother and her love for her family was always evident.
She is survived by her husband, Darren Schmidt; parents, Lorella (Randy) Flickinger, Jerry (Janis) Halleman; children, Alex, Savanna, Quinn (Gisselle) and Michaela; siblings, Rob (Crysta) Halleman, Shauna Halleman, Cory (Sandra) Flickinger and Nathan Halleman; grandma, Erma (Irwin) Penner; Aunts and Uncles, Dennis (Ronna) Unger, Marla (Dave) Devilliers, Phil (Val) Unger; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Bob Unger.
A celebration of Tatia’s life was be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in memory of Tatia Halleman. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, go to www.dallastribute.com.
