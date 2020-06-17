Sergeant Major John Harrison Lever, Sr., 81, of Monmouth, OR, passed peacefully on June 3, 2020 at his home in Monmouth, surrounded by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters.
John was born to Wofford Capers Lever and JoElla Elizabeth Harrison Lever, Jan. 20, 1939, in Newberry, South Carolina. He married Sandra Lucille Haenel of Columbia, South Carolina, in 1961 and they raised two children, Dera Denise and John Jr.
The beloved husband, father, and grandfather is survived by his spouse, Sandra Haenel Lever of Monmouth; his daughter Dera Denise Iwaniec (James E. Iwaniec) of Monmouth; his granddaughters Krista Iwaniec and Kelsey Iwaniec of Portland, OR. He also leaves his sister, Catherine Lever Howard, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of Charleston, South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Harrison Lever, Jr., of Mebane, NC, and Glen Burnie, MD, who passed in 2012; parents Wofford Lever and JoElla Lever; brothers “Junior” Lever and Jerry Lever; Sisters Anita Lever Williams, and Helen Lever Easterby of Charleston, S.C.
SGM Lever served his country in the United States Army for 30 Years. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1987, having served in Korea; Fort Jackson, SC; Okinawa; Fort Bragg, NC; Vietnam; Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, CO; Germany; and Fort Meade, MD, where he retired in 1987. He and his wife lived in Glen Burnie, MD, until 2017, at which time they moved to Oregon to be near his daughter and her family.
SGM Lever’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas, Oregon. Chaplain Fred Preston will officiate at the service. SGM Lever was laid to rest at the Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, with full military honors.
