Anyone who has had even one encounter with John in their lifetime will remember he was a force to be reckoned with. He loved deeply. In both stature and energy, his embrace was encompassing. He protected those he loved fiercely, laughed deeply with us, held us in tears, and brought us to tears. He tested life’s limits constantly - determined to experience life to its fullest. John’s voice vibrates still in our hearts and ears - simultaneously a purr, a growl, and an earthquake, with laughter erupting at the end. His sense of humor included everyone and could dissolve his own anguish and completely transform the moment.
Family, both blood and chosen, meant everything to John. He took great pride in his extended band of brothers and sisters and had undying love for his three daughters, Kyra Starr, Arianna, and Makaylah. As he navigated the winding path he chose, they were his beacons of light. To him, they are the best thing he brought into this world, and what he loved above all else.
Not knowing they were his last, he spent weeks urgently connecting with friends and family about the passion he felt for their well-being, about transforming himself, and finding healing and forgiveness in his relationships. His heart was magnificent, open, and searching for the thing that finally gave him deep purpose: connection.
While your prayers, love, well wishes, and shared memories are more than we could ever ask for, we kindly ask, if you are able to, to donate funds towards the funeral expenses and other expenses John’s family is unexpectedly faced with. Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/john-hillebrand-memorial-fund
A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. Due to COVID precautions, it will be limited to immediate family members. We will live stream the event for those interested in joining us via John’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
