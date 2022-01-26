John Stuart Sherbeck
Aug. 24, 1924 – Jan. 12, 2022
John Stuart Sherbeck passed away in a care facility in Salem, Oregon, where he moved after suffering a broken hip on Dec. 11, 2021.
Stu was born in Redmond, Washington, and graduated from Redmond High School in 1942. His Parents were Jack Jennings Sherbeck and Mary Ellen Johnson.
Stu served in the U.S. Navy from October 1943 to April 1946, on a floating dry dock in the South Pacific. He worked as an insurance premium auditor for several companies in the Seattle area. He and Jean Pugsley were married in Framingham, Massachussetts. They were married 59 years.
The family lived in Issaquah, Washington, for 41 years before moving to Dallas in 2005.
Stu enjoyed their home in Dallas and continued his hobby of vegetable gardening there.
Stu leaves wife Jean; daughters Janet and Judy; son Dan; and four granddaughters, all of California.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Salem Health Hospital for their kind and professional care for Stu during his stay there.
A graveside service will be held in Issaquah at a later date.
