Joni (Joan) Nancy Wood was born to Frank Walter Wood and Mabel A. (Beardsley) Wood in Salem, Oregon, living most of her life in Dallas and Monmouth area.
Joni was preceded in death by her son Michael Dean Ripley, 17; father, mother; and sister Jane.
She is survived by brother Bill (Roxie) Wood; sister Judy Bishop; three children Dale Ripley, Tina Wood, Teresa (Craig) Heberer; eight grandchildren Aimee Selfridge, Amy Davis (David Baker), Erik(Brittney) Davis, Marina (Jesse) Miller, Sarah Davis, Liana Herberer, Kyle (Cassy) Doyle; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild in utero.
Joni was an energetic, huge hugging, still working, whole-heart loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.
She suddenly died from a massive hemorrhagic CVA.
She started life with a farming family, got married at age 15, started having children and worked as a waitress most of her young life. She took college courses growing up and worked many different jobs, including Praegitzer, which turned into Tyco in Dallas, Oregon, until they closed. She then went to medical assistant school (graduated). Then she decided to drive long haul trucking to see the USA. The last few years became a home care worker with NWSD as she has always cared for people up to the last day on earth.
We will all miss her tremendously as she was the core to our complete family with all holidays being her best performance to enjoy fishing, camping, family get-to-gethers, and taught us all to end a goodbye with “I love you.”
