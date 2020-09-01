Joseph Lawrence Schneider, born March 25, 1979 in Stuttgart, Germany to Lawrence Newton Schneider and Marianne Jean (Hull) Schneider passed away on August 25, 2020 in Monmouth, Oregon at age 41.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Samantha Paige Schneider (Carlisle, KY), mother Marianne Legget (Selah, WA), brother Geoffrey Schneider (Monmouth, OR), and sister Laura Schneider (Evans, GA).
Joseph was preceded in death by his father Lawrence.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.