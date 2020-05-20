Juan Landeros passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 44. He was born in Dallas, Oregon, on Aug. 19, 1977. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
