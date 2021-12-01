Judy passed away on Nov. 23, 2021, just 10 days shy of her 86th birthday.
She always enjoyed the six months each year when she was a “cougar,” the older woman to her husband of 56 years, Calvin Hudspeth.
Judy was born Dec. 3, 1935, in Medford, Oregon, to Hellen and Theodore Florey. She graduated from Crater High School in 1954 and then attended the Lutheran Hospital Technical Program in Los Angeles to become an X-Ray Technician.
She married Calvin in 1965 and he became the father to her two children, Alan and Maria. The family moved to Stayton in 1968. Judy’s first career was as an X-Ray Technician at Rogue Valley Hospital in Medford, and later at Santiam Hospital in Stayton. She continued in the medical field as a physician office nurse for a few years before changing careers.
In addition, through Calvin’s involvement with the Stayton Volunteer Fire Department, Judy participated in the women’s auxiliary (then known as FEWs) and in many community events over the years.
In 1985, Judy and Calvin moved to Monmouth. Judy’s second career was as a small business owner, operating Dog-Eared Editions paperback exchange in downtown Monmouth near Western Oregon University until 1997.
Throughout the years, Judy bred, raised and showed Shi Tzus and Brussels Griffons. She loved her dogs, especially the underdogs, very much.
Judy also pursued energy work with Rapid Eye Therapy and Reiki, and became a Reiki Master, focusing her work on animals, especially horses and dogs. Between dog shows and energy work, Judy enjoyed numerous trips around the country. She and Calvin also enjoyed many years of traveling around Oregon in their trailer with their dogs.
Judy was a voracious reader her entire life, reading everything from science to philosophy to sci-fi and detective novels. Even after macular degeneration stole her eyesight, she continued to “ear” a dozen or more audio books a week.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Hellen and Theodore Florey; her brother Bill Florey; her sisters, Polly Florey and Pat Florey.
Judy is survived by her husband Calvin; son Alan (Karey) Hudspeth; daughter Maria (Rocky) Meredith; grandchildren, Sara (Jason) Owens, Michael Lauderback, Kaylan Hudspeth, Nathanael Hudspeth, Daniel Meredith, and Rebekah Meredith; her niece Karen (Bruce) House; and four greatgrandchildren.
The family observed a private celebration of Judy’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people consider a donation to their local library, humane society, animal shelter or cancer research.
