Karen Ann Anderson On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, we lost our mom and grandma Karen Ann Anderson at the age of 70. She was born May 24, 1950 to S.A. and Betty Frank in Vancouver, Washington. Karen was raised in SE Portland, Oregon with sisters Kathy, Barbara, Teresa, and brother Everett. Her time spent helping to raise her siblings led to a lifelong love of teaching and working with children.
She moved to Monmouth, Oregon in 1968 to attend the Oregon College of Education to become a teacher. While there she met and married David Michael Anderson (divorced). They raised two children together; Erin Marie and Grant Michael Anderson.
Karen’s career began in Portland’s Lynch School District, and when she and David moved back to Monmouth she began teaching Kindergarten in the Central School District. It was there that 5-year-olds became her favorite people!
Next Karen had a long tenure in the Dallas School District (1989-2012) at Morrison School and Whitworth Elementary. She considered the school district the best place she ever worked due to leadership and professional growth opportunities, and being part of the “Mod Squad”! She was twice named Teacher of the Year and earned a Master’s degree reading endorsement. She completed her career as a Title 1 Specialist, devoted to teaching reading to kids.
The highlight of her life was being a grandma to Asta Violet and Jonas Hobbes Anderson. Their time together made them the special people they are today. Their relationships will always be treasured.
Spending time with her circle of friends brought so much joy to her life. She developed many meaningful and enduring friendships with so many. She always looked forward to the time spent with everyone.
Karen loved reading, taking walks, traveling, and volunteering. She especially cherished and greatly anticipated annual trips to Disneyland and Disney World with her family. Watching the parades, Christmas time at the parks, and riding It’s a Small World were some of her favorites. These were her (and our) favorite memories.
She is survived by her daughter Erin, son Grant and daughter of her heart Sharon, grandchildren Asta and Jonas, and siblings.
Karen will be interred at Smith Cemetery in Monmouth, Oregon. In lieu of a memorial, Karen requested the following: take a walk with a friend, donate books to your local library, or make a donation to Operation School Bell; part of the Assistance League of Salem-Keizer, Oregon. Remembrances may be sent care of the Anderson Family to 551 Rosemont Ave. NW, Salem, Oregon 97304. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com ~Love Remains~
