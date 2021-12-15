Karen Lynn Van Bibber passed away on Dec. 2, 2021 in Salem, Oregon.
Karen was born on June 29, 1948 in Dallas, Oregon, the tenth of 12 children to Fred and Minnie Niggli.
Graduating from Dallas High School in 1966, Karen went on to obtain her LPN and worked at the Dallas Care Center for over 35 years.
In 1968 she married Dale Van Bibber, Sr., they later divorced. After living in Germany for a brief time, Karen and Dale returned to Dallas, where she raised their three children. Karen would later live in Sheridan, Airlie, Rainier and Salem. She enjoyed spending time with family at the Oregon coast.
She is preceded in death by her parents and eight of her siblings. She is survived by three siblings, her three children, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be at Dallas Cemetery, Dallas, Oregon.
Memorial contributions can be made in Karen’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or Willamette Valley Hospice (www.wvh.org).
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. wwwdallastribute.com.
