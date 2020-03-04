Karon Lee Gilmore, 73, died at her home in Monmouth on Feb. 16, 2020.
Survivors include brothers Steve (Merrilou) Gilmore, of College Place, Washington, Tom (Gven) Gilmore, of Salem; sister Janet Gilmore, of Independence; nieces and nephews; and extended family; and aunt Mavis Purdy. Karon was preceded in death by her mother Lillian (Tillie) Gilmore and father James (Tom) Gilmore.
Interment will be in the Fir Crest Cemetery at Monmouth. Services for Karon will be at a later date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
