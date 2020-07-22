School districts statewide have the task of hitting a moving target in building reopening plans for next fall. Virus cases are on the rise and it isn’t known what restrictions and requirements will be in place by the end of this month, let alone in September when school resumes.
That uncertainty notwithstanding, we think the efforts to try to have younger students attending in-person classes at the highest rate possible is necessary.
It may seem unfair if the students in lower grades – K-3 or K-5– attend in-person more than their older counterparts, if that ends up being the case, but we agree with school officials who believe the a foundational years of education are too critical to be done mostly via distance learning.
Reopening plans are due to the state on Aug. 15, and much could change by then. All students could be starting the school year at home again. But if possible, we would like to see young students at desks in classrooms rather than at home in front of screens.
