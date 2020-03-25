Russ went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020, at his home in Orofino, Idaho. He was 59 years old. Born in Woodland, California, on Dec. 16, 1960, to Ken and Judy Iott.
Russ graduated from Star Valley High School in Afton, Wyoming, in 1979, then married Larissa Chadwick. Together they had three children. While living in Afton, he started his career in law enforcement.
In 1984, Russ moved his family to Salem, where he worked at Oregon State Penitentiary as a correctional officer.
Later Russ married Courtney Highfill and had another daughter. After retirement, they moved to Orofino, Idaho, buying a motel business and started Riverside Guide Service, where he spent the last 15 years guiding on the Clearwater River.
Russ had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, playing the guitar, music, carving and cooking.
Music played a very important role in Russ’ life. He was a singer and a song writer, and he spent a year in Nashville where he recorded his first CD. Russ recorded his final song the day before he passed.
Above all else, and what was most important to Russ was God, his family and friends.
Russ was proceeded in death by his Father, Ken Iott, of Dallas.
Survived by: Mother: Judy Iott, of Dallas; Brother: Randy Iott, of Dallas; Sisters: Tina Lowe, of Dallas, and Lisa Carbajal, of Salem; four Children: Kenny Iott and Brian Iott, of Dallas, Jennifer Clinger (AJ Clinger), of St. Anthony, Idaho, and Jewelia Iott, of Rickreall; seven grandchildren: Kaden McLaughlin, of Redmond, Sadie Iott, of Independence, Karissa, Alexis, Ryker, Talya and Baron Clinger, of St. Anthony, Idaho.
Services at a later date.
