Kerry Ann Williams died in her home on Nov. 27, 2019, in Dallas, due to liver cancer. She was 59.
Kerry survived by her daughter Stephanie Irwin; her sisters Christina Aispuro-Williams and Cindy Williams; nephews Steven Williams, Bradley Aispuro and Rylan Williams.
She was born Feb. 24, 1960. She was the late daughter of Raymond Williams and Nell Dean Williams, of Dallas. She was very social and outgoing. She enjoyed her time as a bartender at Tony’s until working in special products at Truitt Brothers. She was a true animal lover and loved spending time with family and friends, especially during the holidays.
A celebration of life and potluck will be held at First Baptist Church, 245 SW Church St., Dallas, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Farnstrom mortuary handled her cremation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.