Kevin M. Moen, a resident of Dallas, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1951, in Albany, Oregon, the son of Delton and Donna Moen.
Kevin attended grade school and junior high school in Albany. The family moved to Sweet Home after buying the A&W when he was in high school. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1969. Kevin attended college at OCE (now Western Oregon University), where he played football, baseball, and golf, and graduated with a BA in Education, majoring in Physical Education, with a minor in Social Studies.
His first teaching job was in Clatskanie, where he met fellow first-year teacher, Nancy Olson. They married on July 2, 1977, in Bellevue, Washington. After living in Seattle for one year, they resettled in Sweet Home for a year, while he managed his parents’ A&W. After deciding that teaching and coaching was the career that he loved, he taught at Willamina High School for seven years, before settling in Dallas, where he taught physical education, and coached for 31 years, until retiring in 2010. He served as assistant and head football coach at Dallas High School, and also coached track and golf. Many former students still refer to him as “coach.” The last five years of his career, he taught physical education, and served as part time athletic director at La Creole Middle School in Dallas.
Kevin was always in pursuit of an active lifestyle, which included snow and water skiing, golf, hiking, and camping with family. He spent many years working at Cross Creek Golf Course as a marshal and a starter. He had the distinction of being the course champion eight different years.
He and Nancy enjoyed traveling in their retirement. They traveled often to Hawaii, and to several countries in Europe, and enjoyed heading south in the winter in their fifth wheel trailer. Always a Duck fan, he and Nancy had Duck football season tickets for several years. Kevin’s greatest love of all was spending time with his family, and attending his grandkid’s activities.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons Erik (Deborah) Moen, and Grant (Julia Furtado) Moen; grandchildren Hannah, Connor, and Avery, along with sisters, Sherida (Richard) Bradley, and Carla (Ron) Serfas.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Bollman Auditorium at Dallas High School. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Dallas Boosters, or the Dallas Education Foundation, in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. Covid protocols will be in place for those attending. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory for the family, go to www.dallastribute.com.
