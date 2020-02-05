Kirk Ehrenfelt, 79, of Bentonville, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after a brief illness with small cell lung cancer. He was born July 8, 1940, in Muscatine, Iowa, to James Russell and Lavanda Lanora Gingerich Ehrenfelt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry Ehrenfelt; and a daughter, Kaci Lynn Ehrenfelt.
Kirk was an Army veteran serving in Germany as a military police officer during the Vietnam Era. He was a sergeant on the Lincoln City Police Force for seven years. Kirk drove trucks for his brothers’ concrete business in Wellman, Iowa, for 25 years. He retired from Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde, where he worked as a security guard. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in Oregon with his three sons and spending time with his grandchildren. Kirk also enjoyed following the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Ross Ehrenfelt of the home; three sons, Stacey Ehrenfelt (Tammy), of Lincoln City, Tracey Ehrenfelt (Julie), of Mount Angel, and Shawn Ehrenfelt (Anita), of Lincoln City; a daughter, Dana Talley, of Bentonville, Arkansas; two brothers, Jim Ehrenfelt (Virginia) and Bill Ehrenfelt (Barb Aldeman), both of Wellman, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie, Dani, Hannah, Ryan, Michael, Austin, Sarah, Maggie, Bradley (Samantha), Zach, Samantha, Dylan and Ehren; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com
