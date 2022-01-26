Kris Hanson was born on Oct. 30, 1961, in Rupert, Idaho. Much to his parents’ surprise, his identical twin brother, Karl, was born seven minutes later! Kris always teased that he was the “ oldest!” Kris’ family moved a few times to the Brigham City, Utah, area and then to Billings, Montana, before subsequently settling in Oregon in 1971. Kris started grade school at Henry Hill Elementary, attended Talmadge Jr High, and graduated from Central High School (with Karl) in 1979. Kris explored a multitude of jobs and career options during his lifetime. He spent many years in the Brigham City, Utah area.
He worked at Morton Thiokol preparing rocket engines for the space shuttle program. This is also where he met his wife, Sandy Misrasi. They married on Dec. 15, 1984, They were blessed with two children, a son Trevin and daughter Lacy while living in Bear River City, Utah.
While in Utah, Kris also became a Freemason. An accomplishment that he was very proud of, Kris wanted to pursue a passion for farming so the family decided to move to Nyssa, Oregon in the early 1990s. When the economy went bad, Kris found a job with the railroad, mainly fixing and maintaining the refrigerator units on the rail cars. Kris started in Lake Oswego, Oregon, moved to the Irrigon, Oregon area, spent some time in Baltimore, Maryland, transferred to Willard, Ohio, and ended up in Selkirk, New York for the last years of his life. Kris had a love for life and adventures.
He had a huge heart and would give help to anyone who needed it. He spent many of the” twin” birthday weekends in Las Vegas with Karl watching the NHRA drag races.
Kris is survived by his father Butch Hanson of Independence, Oregon; his son Trevin and daughter Lacy of Nampa, Idaho; twin brother Karl of Henderson, Navada; and Sister, Kori Valencourt of Dallas, Oregon; also three aunts and many cousins.
Kris was predeceased by his mother Hilary Russell.
A small ceremony was performed in Albany, New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.