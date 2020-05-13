Larry “Dwain” Purkerson, 62, of Salem, Oregon, passed away on March 24, 2020. Dwain was born in Dallas, Oregon, in 1957, son of Wanda and Richard Purkerson. Growing up, Dwain was a natural athlete, and excelled in wrestling. He enjoyed working as a lifeguard during his summers and he spent much of his free time enjoying the outdoors. He earned his master’s degree in education at Western Oregon University. Throughout his career as a teacher he taught at multiple schools in Dallas, including Whitworth Elementary. He retired from LaCreole Middle School in 2009. He was a dedicated and beloved teacher for hundreds of students, and impacted many lives. Aside from teaching, he loved to read, listen to music, and spend time visiting with his daughters, Brooke and Tali, whom he loved dearly. Many will remember Dwain by his sharp wit and sense of humor. Dwain is survived by spouse Lisa, children Brooke and Tali, mother Wanda, sister Traci, and two brothers Matthew and Timothy. He is preceded in death by his father Richard.
There are no funeral arrangements. A celebration of life will be arranged by family at a future date.
