Larry J. Sayer, 76, went to his heavenly home with his loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 5, 2021.
Larry was born on March 12, 1945, and raised in Kerman, California. The family moved to Silverton in the 1950’s.
Larry honorably served in the Navy for two years.
His long-time job at retirement was at Emmanuel Hospital as a Bio-Med Electronics Engineer.
Larry was a member of Valley Life Center in Dallas, Oregon.
Larry is survived by his wife Lisa (Dickerson) Sayer; sons Tom Sayer and John Sayer; daughter Donna Hedman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also brother Bob Sayer and sister Linda Skaggs.
Larry’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m., reception following at Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Ave., Dallas
