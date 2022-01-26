Larry Lloyd Radie, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday.
He was born in Garrison, North Dakota, to August and Adelia (Eman) Radie.
He lived in Scio and later on in Falls City until 1983, Foster until 1987, then to Waterloo until 2001, and finally settled in Sweet Home in 2001.
On June 11, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart Barbara Riggs in Falls City, Oregon. He worked at the Boise Cascade Valsetz lumber mill from 1960 until 1983, when the mill closed. He started work in 1984 for Linn County Parks as a Park Ranger at Sunnyside. He later moved to the Waterloo Park where he retired and moved to Sweet Home in 2001.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Oregon and held an Oregon pioneer permanent hunting and angling license.
Larry is survived by his wife Barbara Radie of Sweet Home; sons David Radie of Irrigon, and Ed Radie of Salinas, California; grandson Michael Radie of Portland; sister Laura Flores of Salem; nephews: Richard Hall of Turner, Jeff Hall of Salem; two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents August and Adelia Radie; sister Arlene Hall; and brother Glen Radie.
A celebration will be held this summer.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
